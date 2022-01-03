Speculators cut net long U.S. dollar bets in latest week

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday.

The value of the net long dollar fell to $19.15 billion in the week ended Dec. 28, compared with a net long of $19.71 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble. The U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $19.75 billion, compared with a net long of $20.06 billion a week earlier.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar long by $5.782 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar long by $0.938 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar long by $4.258 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar long by $1.46 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.806 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar long by $5.908 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar long by $-0.218 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.574 billion

Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.