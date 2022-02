Speculators cut net long US dollar bets in latest week

U.S. dollar banknotes are displayed in this illustration taken, February 14, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Speculators cut their net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar was $5.80 billion in the week ended Feb. 22, compared with a net long of $6.76 billion the previous week.

The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the U.S. dollar posted a net long position of $5.06 billion, the lowest since Aug. 20, compared with a net long of $6.17 billion a week earlier.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

Net dollar long by $6.863 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

Net dollar short by $-8.396 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

Net dollar long by $0.493 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

Net dollar long by $1.491 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

Net dollar short by $-0.725 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

Net dollar long by $6.07 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

Net dollar short by $0.415 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

Net dollar long by $0.777 billion

Reporting By Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio

