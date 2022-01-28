Speculators' net long bets on U.S. dollar slip to 21-week low -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell to a 21-week low in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $9.87 billion for the week ended Jan. 25, compared with a net long position of $12.59 billion for the prior week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the greenback posted a net long of $10.71 billion, down from $13.03 billion a week earlier.

The dollar which rose 6.3% against a basket of currencies in 2021, came under some selling pressure at the turn of year as investors fretted that much of the good news that had driven the rally in the U.S. currency was already priced in. read more

The dollar has recovered since then, helped by rising rate hike expectations and surging Treasury yields. On Friday, the dollar index was up more than 1% for the year.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$7.495 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-4.457 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$0.655 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$1.198 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$-0.975 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$5.952 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$0.019 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.72 billion

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Editing by Marguerita Choy

