Speculators' net long bets on USD fall -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $6.76 billion for the week ended Feb. 15, the lowest since August. Last week, speculators' net long position stood at $7.81 billion.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

In a wider measure of dollar positioning that includes net contracts on the New Zealand dollar, Mexican peso, Brazilian real and Russian rouble, the greenback posted a net long of $6.17 billion, down from $7.57 billion a week earlier.

The dollar which rose 6.3% against a basket of currencies in 2021, has struggled to extend its gains this year, as investors fret that much of the good news that had driven the rally in the U.S. currency is already priced in.

On Friday, the dollar index was up 0.3%, supported by a bid for safe-haven currencies, as a series of developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis kept investors on edge. read more

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

$7.153 billion

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

$-6.754 billion

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

$-0.189 billion

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

$1.312 billion

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

$-0.957 billion

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

$6.199 billion

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

$-0.22 billion

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

$0.62 billion

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis

