Speculators' net long bets on USD trimmed -CFTC, Reuters
NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar fell in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.
The value of the net long dollar position was $18.46 billion for the week ended July 26, compared with a net long position of $18.98 billion, last week.
U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.
The U.S. dollar has risen about 11% against a basket of currencies this year, helped by a hawkish Federal Reserve and heightened geopolitical tensions that have boosted the greenback's safe-haven appeal.
A mix of profit-taking and a strong rebound in investors' appetite for riskier currencies in recent weeks, however, has sapped some of the dollar's allure.
On Friday, the dollar index slipped to a near four-week low.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
$5.613 billion
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
$5.257 billion
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
$4.058 billion
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
$1.467 billion
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
$-1.224 billion
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
$3.288 billion
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
$0.731 billion
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
$0.261 billion
