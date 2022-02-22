Sri Lanka shares end flat after 4 sessions of losses

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares treaded water on Tuesday, after falling for four straight sessions, as gains in communication services and energy firms were offset by a drop in technology and utility stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was up 0.01% at 11,592.30 points at the closing bell.

* Global stocks tumbled while safe-havens rallied and oil surged on Tuesday as Europe's eastern flank stood on the brink of war after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

* Conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc (LOLC.CM) and financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc were the biggest drags to the index, dropping 1.4% and 11.7%, respectively.

* Ceylinco Insurance Plc (CINS.CM) and Sri Lanka Telecom Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 19.1% and 5.1%, respectively.

* As Sri Lanka faces its worst economic crisis in years, the country on Tuesday said it is open to discussions with the International Monetary Fund and other multilateral lenders for assistance. read more

* With fuel stocks sufficient for supplies for only a few days, the Sri Lankan president has directed the central bank to release funds for fuel shipments.

* Any further increase in global oil prices would make the situation even more difficult and a war in Ukraine could really hurt Sri Lanka, a cabinet spokesman said.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 104.4 million rupees ($515,555.56), according to stock exchange data.

* The island nation's domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.78 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 2.81 billion rupees.

* The trading volume fell up to 103.5 million shares from 221.8 million shares in the previous session.

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

