Sri Lanka shares jump over 4% but clock 5th straight weekly loss
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares on Friday ended more than 4% higher led by gains in financial and industrial stocks, but logged their fifth consecutive week of losses as broader markets gauged long-term Russia-Ukraine risk.
* On the global front too, stocks staged a tentative rebound after investors welcomed coordinated Western sanctions on Russia after Putin's decision to invade Ukraine.
* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE), which was up 4.23% at 11,107.90 points at the closing bell, is on track to snap its 10-month winning streak in February.
* The benchmark index logged its best day in over a year, a day after closing at its lowest level in more than three months.
* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) were the top boosts to the index, ending 20% and 9.9% higher respectively.
* The island nation battered by the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a surge in inflation, with key imports held up at Colombo port due to the lack of cash and the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushing energy bills higher. read more
* Sri Lanka's central bank will issue treasury bills worth 55 billion rupees ($272.28 million) via auctions on March 2.
* The Sri Lankan rupee closed at 202 against the dollar.
($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
