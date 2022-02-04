Sri Lanka stock market closed on Friday for holiday

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The Sri Lanka stock market is closed on Friday, Feb. 4, for a holiday. Trading will resume on Monday, Feb. 7.

The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed 1.42% higher at 12,762.60 points on Thursday. For the week, it was down 0.78%. read more

