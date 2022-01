Jan 14 (Reuters) - The Sri Lanka stock market is closed on Friday, Jan. 14 and Monday, Jan. 17, for holidays. Trading will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed 1.64% higher at 13,338.49 points on Thursday.

