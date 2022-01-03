Sri Lankan shares blitz into 2022 with fresh record highs

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares started 2022 with all-time highs on Monday as financial and industrial stocks climbed, building on the index's whopping 80% surge last year.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) leaped 3.3% to 12,625.82. The COVID-battered 2021 was the index's best year since 2010.

* Monday's gains were biggest since Sept. 27 and extended the index's rally into a fourth straight session.

* Financial solutions provider LOLC Finance (LOLF.CM) and conglomerate LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the biggest boosts to the index.

* Data released after market hours on Friday showed Sri Lanka's consumer price inflation rose 12.1% year-on-year in December, after a 9.9% rise in November.

* The equity market's turnover was 9.64 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($47.55 million) on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume dipped to 773.9 million shares, from 858 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, acquiring shares worth 119.2 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* Sri Lanka has reported 587,935 coronavirus cases and 15,019 deaths, as of Friday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.5% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

