Sri Lankan shares close at record high as financials, industrials gain

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares jumped more than 2% on Tuesday to close at a record high, after scaling an all-time peak, boosted by gains among financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) rose 2.13% to close at 11,440.53 points, after hitting a record high of 11,476.62 earlier in the session.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and Lanka ORIX Leasing Company (LOLC.CM) were the top boosts, rising 7.4% and 9%, respectively.

* The country's consumer prices rose 9.9% year-on-year in November, against a 7.6% rise in October

* The equity market's turnover was 10.05 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($49.63 million) according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume rose to 350.2 million shares from 343.3 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 797.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 747 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 563,267, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.02% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

