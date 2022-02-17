Sri Lankan shares close slightly lower as industrials weigh

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally lower on Thursday, as declines in industrials stocks offset gains in financial companies.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 0.10% at 12,352.38 points.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) and Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) were the biggest drags to the index, falling 1.9% and 1.3%, respectively.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Financial firms Commercial Leasing & Finance (COLE.CM) and Sampath Bank (SAMP.CM) rose 7.1% and 5.3%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 38.7 million rupees ($191,584.16), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 3.79 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 3.82 billion rupees.

* The trading volume rose to 133.2 million shares from 108.1 million shares in the previous session.

* The island-nation reported 631,816 coronavirus cases and 15,899 deaths as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 64.40% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.