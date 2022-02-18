Sri Lankan shares drop for fourth week as industrials, financials drag

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell more than 1% on Friday, logging losses for a fourth straight week, weighed down by industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed 1.77% lower at 12,134.04 points. It fell 2.61% for the week.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM), LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) and financial firm Commercial Leasing & Finance (COLE.CM) were the top drags to the index, falling between 2.4% and 4.4%.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth 53.7 million rupees ($265,841.58), while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 5.10 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 5.15 billion rupees.

* The trading volume rose to 219.9 million shares from 133.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The island-nation reported 633,051 coronavirus cases and 15,926 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 64.43% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

