Sri Lankan shares drop over 2% ahead of central bank rate decision

March 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell more than 2% on Thursday, weighed down by losses in industrial and financial stocks, a day before the central bank's rate decision.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended down 2.14% at 11,162.66.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and financial services provider Commercial Leasing & Finance (COLE.CM) were the top drags on the index, closing 5.1% and 4.3% lower, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth 73.6 million rupees ($364,356.44), while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 2.05 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* Equity market turnover was 2.07 billion rupees.

* Trading volume fell to 73 million shares from 132.8 million shares in the previous session.

* Investors will be looking out for the central bank rate decision on Friday. A Reuters poll estimates the central bank will raise rates for the second time this year. read more

* The International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday that Sri Lanka needs to tighten its monetary policy to contain rising inflation and reverse one of the worst financial crises the island-nation has faced in years. read more

* The crisis has also led to an acute fuel shortage in the country. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC.NS) told Reuters on Thursday that it will supply gasoil, gasoline and jet fuel to Sri Lanka. read more

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

