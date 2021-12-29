Sri Lankan shares end flat as consumer stocks counter energy losses

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed little changed on Wednesday, after logging two straight sessions of losses, as gains in consumer discretionary and staples offset a drop in energy stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was up 0.06% at 11,915.18 points at the closing bell. For the year, the index has risen nearly 76%.

* Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance Plc (SFCL.CM) fell 22.6% and was the top drag on the index. Conglomerate Hayleys Plc (HAYL.CM) and non-banking financial company SMB Leasing Plc (SEMB.CM) rose 3.4% and 20%, respectively and were top boosts to the index.

* Sri Lanka's central bank governor, Ajith Nivard Cabraal, said in a tweet on Wednesday that the country's official foreign exchange reserves have risen to around $3.1 billion and would remain at that level until year-end.

* According to sources, Sri Lanka's reserves have been topped up after a $1.5 billion currency swap with the People's Bank of China was finalised. read more

* The equity market's turnover was 5.85 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($28.89 million)on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume jumped to 809.4 million shares from 317.4 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 511.1 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation has reported 584,586 coronavirus cases and 14,923 deaths, as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.45% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

