Sri Lankan shares end flat as energy, communication stocks weigh

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended little changed on Monday as gains in consumer discretionary and financial stocks countered a slump in the communication services and energy sectors.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 0.09% higher at 13,384.11 points. The index has gained nearly 10% this year, after rising more than 80% in 2021.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) and on-banking financial firm Commercial Leasing & Finance Plc (COLE.CM) rose 1.2% and 2.9%, respectively.

* National telecommunications services provider Sri Lanka Telecom Plc (SLTL.CM) and conglomerate Softlogic Holdings Plc (SOFT.CM) were the top drags on the index, falling 4.6% and 4.3%, respectively.

* The monetary board of Sri Lanka's cenbank on Monday issued rules making it mandatory for hotel service providers to accept payments from persons residing outside Sri Lanka only in foreign exchange.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 12.96 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($64.48 million), exchange data showed.

* The equity market's turnover was 18.42 billion rupees.

* Trading volume jumped to 207.2 million shares, from 154.9 million shares in the previous session.

* Sri Lanka has reported 601,886 total coronavirus cases and 15,299 deaths as of Sunday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.68% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

