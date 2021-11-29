Sri Lankan shares end flat as financial losses offset industrial gains

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended flat on Monday, after rising more than 1% for two straight sessions, as gains in industrial stocks were offset by losses in the financial and consumer sectors.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed up 0.04% at 11,202.09 points, after hitting a record high of 11,318.24 earlier in the session

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Development Finance (LOLD.CM) were the top boosts, rising 6.7% and 3.8%, respectively.

** Keeping a lid on gains were LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM), shedding 1.8%, and Brown and Co Plc (BRWN.CM), losing 6.2%.

* The equity market's turnover was 8.97 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($44.30 million) according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume rose to 343.3 million shares from the 335.1 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 109.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island nation reported 742 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 562,520, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* The country on Saturday said it was barring travellers from six Southern African countries over concerns about the new Omicron coronavirus variant. read more

* About 63.01% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru;Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

