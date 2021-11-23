Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials boost

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose more than one percent for a second straight session on Tuesday, driven mostly by gains in financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed 1.03% higher at 10,928.60 points.

* Lanka ORIX Leasing Company Plc (LOLC.CM) was the top boost, rising 18.1% to a record high.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) is expected to raise rates a second time since the onset of the pandemic on Thursday to curtail inflationary pressures, manage external challenges and attract foreign inflows, economists and analysts said. read more

* The equity market's turnover was 6.6 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($32.59 million) according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 216.2 million shares, from 224 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 217.7 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 735 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 558,120, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* Total death toll was at 14,158, according to the data.

* About 62.87% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* Meanwhile, at least six people have died and around ten are missing after a ferry they were travelling in capsized in eastern Sri Lanka on Tuesday, officials said. read more

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.