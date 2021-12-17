Sri Lankan shares end higher on industrials, financials boost

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Friday, after two straight sessions of losses, helped by industrials and financials stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was up 0.64% at 11,753.44 points. For the week, the index rose 3.2% in its second straight weekly gain.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) and Senkadagala Finance Plc (SFCL.CM) were the top boosts to the index, climbing 2% and 25%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was about 4.80 billion rupees ($23.88 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume rose to 314.1 million shares from 234.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 354.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 758 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 577,724, and deaths rose by 21 to 14,698, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.30% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

