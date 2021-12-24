Sri Lankan shares end holiday-shortened session 1% higher

Dec 24 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended 1% higher on Friday in a holiday-shortened session, boosted by heavyweight financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 1% higher at 12,070.68 points in a half-day session on account of the Christmas holiday. For the week, the index added 2.7%.

* Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance (SFCL.CM) and conglomerate Softlogic Holdings (SOFT.CM) were the top boosts to the index, gaining about 25% each.

* The equity market's turnover was 2.84 billion rupees ($14.06 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 175.5 million shares from 204.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 67.7 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* As of Thursday, the island-nation has reported 582,149 coronavirus cases and 14,832 deaths, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.39% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

