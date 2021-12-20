Sri Lankan shares end lower after Fitch downgrades rating

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, weighed down by losses in industrial and financial stocks, and after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the country's sovereign rating over the weekend.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 0.88% lower at 11,650.10 points.

* Conglomerate LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) and financial company LOLC Development Finance (LOLD.CM) were the top two drags on the index, falling 1.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 5.42 billion rupees ($26.83 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 239.9 million shares from 314.1 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 104.8 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* Fitch on Saturday downgraded Sri Lanka's sovereign rating to 'CC' from 'CCC', citing a growing risk of debt default in 2022, despite repeated assurances from the central bank that steps will be taken to meet all repayments. read more

* The central bank on Saturday said it "strongly disputes" Fitch's action and that Fitch demonstrated "its failure to recognise the positive developments taking place in Sri Lanka".

* The island-nation reported 551 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 579,685, while deaths rose by 18 to 14,752, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.34% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru

