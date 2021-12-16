Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrials drag

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday for a second straight session, weighed down by losses in financials and industrials stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 0.64% at 11,678.65 points.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) and Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) were the top drags to the index, falling 1% and 3.7%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was about 8.40 billion rupees ($41.79 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 234.2 million shares from 302.5 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 336.5 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 772 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 576,966, and deaths rose by 16 to 14,677, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.28% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

