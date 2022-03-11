Sri Lankan shares end lower as financials, industrials drag

March 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell on Friday after gaining the most in 16 years in the previous session, dragged by financial and industrial companies.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) fell 1.65% to 10,677.46 points after surging 6.81% in their previous session. For the week, the index was down 5%.

* Analysts cited confusion around the exchange rate for the fall in markets this week after the Central Bank of Sri Lanka devalued the currency earlier this week. read more

* The rupee has stabilised around the 260 range, said Abhijit Kukreja, senior vice president for emerging markets equities at Auerbach Grayson, adding that the markets were trying to find parity, keenly observing the inflows and outflows.

* "It's going to be a wild month ahead," Kukreja said.

* The move to devalue the Sri Lankan rupee was aimed at improving macroeconomic stability as the country struggles with its worst financial crisis in years, the country's central bank chief Ajith Nivard Cabraal said on Friday.

* Surge in crude prices is also disrupting the fuel import plans of the country, which is facing its worst financial crisis in a decade with foreign exchange reserves shrinking.

* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and conglomerate Lanka Orix Leasing Company Plc (LOLC.CM) were top drags, falling 10.6% and 5.3%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth nearly 98.42 million Sri Lankan rupees ($393,680.00), while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing 2.97 billion rupees worth shares, exchange data showed.

* Equity market turnover was 3.05 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 143.2 million shares from 121.9 million shares in the previous session.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

