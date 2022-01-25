Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares settled more than 1% lower on Tuesday, hurt by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 1.3% at 13,210.17 points.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) fell nearly 4% and 2.8%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 233.4 million rupees ($1.16 million), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 6.04 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market's turnover was nearly 6.10 billion rupees, compared with 18.42 billion rupees in the previous session.

* Trading volume fell to 151.8 million shares, from 207.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The Sri Lankan central bank said on Tuesday the country's November trade deficit narrowed to $553 million from $600 million in the same period last year.

* The island-nation has reported a total of 602,763 coronavirus cases and 15,313 deaths as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.68% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

