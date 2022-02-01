Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh
Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in industrial and financial stocks.
* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 0.67% at 12,922.12 points.
* The index added 6.41% in January, posting its tenth straight monthly gain thanks to heavy domestic buying even as the country dealt with massive debt repayment.
* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top drags on the index on Tuesday, falling 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively.
* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 164.2 million rupees ($812,871.29), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 9.63 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
* The equity market's turnover was about 9.71 billion rupees.
* Trading volume rose to 399.8 million shares, from 317.2 million shares in the previous session.
* The island nation has reported a total of 611,185 coronavirus cases and 15,441 deaths as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.
* About 63.82% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
