Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares settled lower on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in industrial and financial stocks.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 0.67% at 12,922.12 points.

* The index added 6.41% in January, posting its tenth straight monthly gain thanks to heavy domestic buying even as the country dealt with massive debt repayment.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top drags on the index on Tuesday, falling 3.1% and 2.4%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 164.2 million rupees ($812,871.29), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 9.63 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market's turnover was about 9.71 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 399.8 million shares, from 317.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The island nation has reported a total of 611,185 coronavirus cases and 15,441 deaths as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.82% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

