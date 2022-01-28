Sri Lankan shares end lower, post first weekly fall in eight

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Friday as losses in financial stocks weighed and posted their first weekly fall in eight.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended down 0.18% at 12,863.14, posting its fourth straight session of losses. For the week, the index lost 3.8%.

* The index, which gained 80.5% in 2021, is up 5.2% this year on strong domestic buying amid the worst financial crisis in decades that could potentially result in Sri Lanka's first-ever default.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* On Friday, financial services providers Senkadagala Finance Plc and LOLC Development Finance Plc (LOLD.CM) were the top drags to the index, falling 8.7% and 3.9%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 172 million rupees ($855,721.39), exchange data showed.

* The equity market's turnover was 6.39 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 239.5 million shares from 232.8 million shares in the previous session.

* The island nation has reported a total of 607,104 coronavirus cases and 15,369 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.72% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.