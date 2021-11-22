Sri Lankan shares end over 1% higher as financials rally

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Monday from their worst drop in two months in the previous session as financial stocks rallied.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed 1.49% higher at 10,817.24 points.

* The index slumped 3.3% on Friday, marking its worst day since Sept. 13.

* Index heavyweight Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) was the top boost, rising 10.1%.

* Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation jumped 8.3% year-on-year in October, compared with a rise of 6.2% a month ago, Statistics Department data showed.

* The equity market's turnover was 6.15 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($30.37 million) according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 224 million shares, from 322.3 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 113.04 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 697 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 556,626, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* Total death toll was at 14,127, according to the data.

* About 62.86% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru

