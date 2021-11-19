Sri Lankan shares end over 3% lower as financials weigh

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell the most in more than two months on Friday, retreating from a record high hit in the previous session, dragged down by financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed down 3.32% at 10,658.72 points, its biggest one-day fall since Sept. 13.

* For the week, the index was mostly unchanged.

* Finance heavyweights, Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and LOLC Finance Plc (LOLF.CM) were top drags, falling 15.80% and 25%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 9.39 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($46.72 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume on the exchange fell to 322.3 million shares, from 384.6 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 626.1 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The Sri Lankan stock market was closed on Thursday for a holiday.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

