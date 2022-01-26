Sri Lankan shares end at over three-week low as industrials weigh

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed at their lowest in more than three weeks on Wednesday, weighed down by losses in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed 1.09% lower at 13,065.75, marking its second straight session of losses.

* Stock markets in Asia and the United States have corrected heavily in recent sessions on concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy tightening and Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Meanwhile, Sri Lankan equities are up nearly 7% so far this year, after an 80% surge in 2021 on strong domestic buying, even as the country deals with a massive debt repayment.

* Analysts expect the island nation to face its first-ever default unless it increases dollar inflows. However, Sri Lanka has committed to repaying the entire $4 billion owed to investors in 2022.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) fell 1.5% on Wednesday and was the biggest drag on the index, after gaining nearly 1,200% last year.

* LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM), another major gainer in 2021, slid 1.5%.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 130.7 million rupees ($644,636.25), while domestic investors were net buyers of shares worth 5.28 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market's turnover was 5.34 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 160.3 million shares, from 151.8 million shares in the previous session.

* The island-nation has reported a total of 603,654 coronavirus cases and 15,330 deaths as of Tuesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.69% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.