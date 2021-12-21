Sri Lankan shares end slightly lower as consumer stocks weigh

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally lower on Tuesday, weighed down by consumer discretionary stocks, though gains in financial companies limited the losses.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 0.08% lower at 11,640.91 points.

* Financial company LOLC Development Finance (LOLD.CM) and beer brewer and marketer Ceylon Beverage Holdings (BREW.CM) were the top two drags on the index, falling 9.8% and 14.9%, respectively.

* Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance (SFCL.CM) and conglomerate LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top boosts to the index, gaining 25% and 1.5%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 4.02 billion rupees ($19.90 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 181.5 million shares from 239.9 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth 75.2 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The central bank on Monday said Sri Lanka's October trade deficit narrowed to $495 million from $509 million in October last year

* The statistics department on Tuesday said Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation rose 11.1% year-over-year in Novemeber vs an 8.3% rise a month ago.

* The island-nation reported 524 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 580,209, while deaths rose by 19 to 14,771, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.34% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru

