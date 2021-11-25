Sri Lankan shares end up after cenbank keeps rates unchanged

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended up 1% on Thursday, helped by a surge in industrial and consumer stocks, after the central bank held interest rates steady.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed up 1.06% at 11,025.73 points.

* The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) left the standing deposit facility rate and the standing lending facility rate unchanged at 5.00% and 6.00%, respectively, as expected by five out of 12 analysts in a Reuters poll. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* Industrial investment company Browns Investment Plc (BROW.CM) was the top boost, rising 10.92%.

* The equity market's turnover was 9.98 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($49.41 million) according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume on the exchange rose to 459.28 million shares from 316.8 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth about 1.02 billion rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island nation reported 745 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 559,605, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* The total death toll was at 14,205, according to the data.

* About 62.93% of the country's population is fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.