Sri Lankan shares extend gains as financials rise

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Monday, extending gains to a third straight session, supported by financial and communication services stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) closed 0.09% higher at 12,470.81 points.

* Ceylinco Insurance Plc (CINS.CM) and Dialog Axiata Plc were the top boosts to the index, gaining nearly 25% and 8.3%, respectively.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

* Losses in industrial stocks capped gains, with conglomerate Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) falling 1.2%.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 80.9 million rupees ($399,013.56), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 2.22 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 2.25 billion rupees.

* The trading volume fell to nearly 73 million shares from 95.2 million in the previous session.

* The island-nation reported 628,116 coronavirus cases and 15,808 deaths as of Sunday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 64.38% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.