Sri Lankan shares extend gains to second day as industrials rise

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Tuesday, rising for a second straight session, as heavyweight industrial stocks gained.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) added 0.49% to end at 11,088.17.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and Richard Pieris & Company (RICH.CM) were the top boosts to the index, gaining 1.6% and 8.1%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 6.02 billion rupees ($29.73 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume rose to 873.2 million shares from about 253 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 122.1 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 741 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 568,423, while deaths rose by 23 to 14,484, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.14% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

