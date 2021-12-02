Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financials weigh

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares extended losses to close more than 1% lower on Thursday, hurt by a fall in financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) fell 1.38% to end at 11,252.3, continuing its decline from record highs hit in the previous session.

* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and LOLC Development Finance Plc (LOLD.CM) were the biggest drags on the index, dropping 17.9% and 4.9%, respectively.

* Sri Lankan central bank's governor told Reuters on Wednesday that the country was confident of being able to "seamlessly" repay all of its sovereign debt that comes due in 2022 read more

* The equity market's turnover was 6.48 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($32.08 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 252.4 million shares, from 402.0 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth about 175.2 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 744 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 564,733, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.06% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

