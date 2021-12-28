Sri Lankan shares extend losses as financials weigh

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower for a second straight session on Tuesday, dragged down by financial and healthcare stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was down 0.84% at 11,907.70 points at the closing bell.

* Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance (SFCL.CM) dropped 25% and was the top drag on the index. Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and non-banking financial service provider Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) ended down 1.1% and 3.3%, respectively.

* For the year, the CSE index has risen about 76%.

* The equity market's turnover was 5.67 billion rupees ($27.97 million) on Tuesday, according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 317.4 million shares from 635.2 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth nearly 714 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation has reported 584,107 coronavirus cases and 14,901 deaths, as of Tuesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.43% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.