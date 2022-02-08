Sri Lankan shares fall nearly 2% as industrial stocks drag
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell nearly 2% on Tuesday, weighed down by losses in industrial stocks.
* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 1.97% lower at 12,382.47 points, its eighth session of losses in 10.
* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top drags on the index, falling 4.3% and 2.8%, respectively.
* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth 124.4 million rupees ($618,905.47), while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 5.31 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
* The equity market turnover was 5.37 billion rupees.
* Trading volume fell to 188.1 million shares from 193.1 million shares in the previous session.
* The island-nation had reported 620,732 coronavirus cases and 15,621 deaths as of Monday, data from the country's health bureau showed.
* About 64.28% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)
