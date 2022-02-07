Sri Lankan shares fall over 1% as industrial stocks drag

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell more than 1% on Monday, weighed down by losses in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 1.03% lower at 12,631.69 points, its seventh session of losses in nine.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top drags on the index, falling 3.5% and 1.2%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 540.3 million rupees ($2.66 million), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 5.97 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 6.05 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 193.1 million shares from 182.8 million shares in the previous session.

* The island-nation has reported a total of 618,520 coronavirus cases and 15,595 deaths as of Sunday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 64.26% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru

