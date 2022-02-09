Sri Lankan shares fall over 2% as industrial stocks weigh

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell more than 2% on Wednesday, extending losses to a third straight session as industrials and financial stocks dragged the benchmark.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 2.43% lower at 12,081.69 points.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) and Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) were the top drags on the index, falling 5.4% and 2.8%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 150.4 million rupees ($748,258.71), while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth 5.16 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 5.29 billion rupees.

* The trading volume rose to 207.2 million shares from 188.1 million shares in the previous session.

* Sri Lanka is facing its worst financial crisis in decades, with foreign exchange reserves dwindling and debt repayments looming.

* Its central bank said on Wednesday the country was committed to honouring all forthcoming debt obligations and it was not on the verge of a sovereign default. read more

* Sri Lanka has outstanding sovereign bonds amounting to $12.55 billion, with $1 billion of the bonds maturing in July 2022.

* The island-nation had reported 621,985 coronavirus cases and 15,656 deaths as of Tuesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 64.31% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

