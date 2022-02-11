Sri Lankan shares jump 2% as industrial, financial stocks boost

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose more than 2% on Friday and logged their best day in over a month, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 2.07% higher at 12,459.80 points, its biggest intraday percentage gain since Jan 5. However, it clocked its third straight weekly fall with a loss of 2.37%.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) and Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) were the top boosts to the index, adding 8.8% and 5.3%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 87.2 million rupees ($431,683.17), while domestic investors were net buyers, picking up shares worth 2.94 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 2.99 billion rupees.

* The trading volume fell to 95.2 million shares from 130.6 million shares in the previous session.

* Sri Lanka's central bank on Friday said the country's trade deficit in December 2021 had widened to $1.09 billion from $562 million a year ago, while import and exports rose 46.8% and 19.9% year-over-year, respectively. read more

* The island nation has reported 624,545 coronavirus cases and 15,723 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 64.34% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

