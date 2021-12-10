Sri Lankan shares jump nearly 2%, return to weekly gains

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended nearly 2% higher on Friday, extending gains from the previous session and boosted by rising industrial and financial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) rose 1.92% to close at 11,393.48. The index ended higher in four of the five previous sessions, gaining 3.7% for the week and remaining near record levels.

* Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and Lanka ORIX Leasing Co (LOLC.CM) were the top boosts to the index, jumping 8.2% and 2.3%, respectively.

* The country's central bank said it would issue 66 billion rupees ($326.73 million) worth of treasury bills on December 15

* The equity market's turnover was 7.0 billion rupees ($34.65 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 359.0 million shares from 490.52 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 132.3 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 744 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 570,672, while deaths rose to 14,555, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.18% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

