Sri Lankan shares jump for second straight day; c.bank assures on reserves

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares closed over 1% higher for a second straight session on Thursday, helped by gains in heavyweight industrial stocks and after the central bank gave assurances on the country's reserves.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 1.16% higher at 11,951.23 points.

* Financial services provider Senkadagala Finance (SFCL.CM) and conglomerate Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) were the top boosts to the index, gaining 25% and 1.9%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 6.62 billion rupees ($32.77 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume rose to 204.2 million shares from 156.6 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth 105.9 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The central bank late on Wednesday said measures being taken presently will ensure the island-nation's official reserve position will remain above $3 billion by the end of 2021.

* "The Government and the Central Bank remain confident that (expected inflows) will materialise and the reserve position will remain at comfortable level throughout the year 2022," the central bank said.

* The country reported 673 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 581,595, while deaths rose by 16 to 14,811, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.38% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

