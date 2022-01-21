Sri Lankan shares mark seventh straight week of gains

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended marginally higher on Friday, clocking their seventh straight weekly gain, helped by gains in heavyweight industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 0.08% higher at 13,371.61. For the week, the index added 0.25%.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) and healthcare and hospital services provider Asiri Hospital Holdings Plc were the top boosts to the index, rising 2.5% and 10.3%, respectively.

* The island nation is suffering its worst financial crisis in decades amidst dwindling reserves, the threat of default and soaring inflation.

* Sri Lanka's national consumer price inflation rose 14% year-over-year in December 2021 versus a 11.1% rise in November, data from the statistics department on Friday showed.

* On Thursday, the central bank raised interest rates as it shifts its focus to controlling inflation, curbing imports and attracting foreign capital as it looks to build reserves. read more

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 119.2 million rupees ($590,099.01), exchange data showed.

* The equity market's turnover was 4.95 billion rupees.

* Trading volume fell to 154.9 million shares from 255.6 million shares in the previous session.

* Sri Lanka has reported 599,363 total coronavirus cases and 15,255 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.64% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

