Sri Lankan shares perched at record highs as financials, industrials rally

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares jumped over 2% to a record close on Monday, extending gains for the third straight session, boosted by rallying financial and industrial shares

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) advanced 2.36% to a record close of 11,662.38, having hit an all-time high of 11,711.65 earlier in the session

* Lanka ORIX Leasing Co (LOLC.CM) and Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) were the top boosts to the index, jumping 19.9% and 3.6%, respectively.

* The equity market's turnover was 8.17 billion rupees ($40.65 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume rose to 909.2 million shares from 359.0 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 362.6 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 714 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 572,902, while deaths rose to 14,614, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.24% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

