Sri Lankan shares plunge after cenbank devalues rupee

March 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares fell 4% to a near four-month low on Tuesday after the country's central bank devalued the rupee in a move seen as a step towards securing an International Monetary Fund loan programme and help negotiate debt restructuring.

* Late on Monday, the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, with immediate effect, set an exchange rate limit of 230 rupees per dollar compared to a limit of 200-203 rupees that had prevailed since October. read more

* Surging crude prices also put inflationary pressure on the island nation, which is facing its worst financial crisis in a decade with foreign exchange reserves shrinking.

* Hundreds of bakeries have closed in Sri Lanka due to a severe shortage of cooking gas, an industry association said on Monday. read more

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, with Brent surging past $127 a barrel, as the possibility of formal U.S. sanctions against Russian oil exports spurred concerns over supply.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended down 3.99% at 10,523.03, their biggest intraday percentage loss since Feb. 24.

* The central bank's move to impose greater flexibility in the exchange rate pulled down the stock market, First Capital Research said in a note.

* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and conglomerate LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top drags, closing 20% and 7.8% down, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth 104.23 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* Equity market turnover was 3.48 billion rupees.

* Trading volume rose to 305.4 million shares from 102.9 million shares in the previous session.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

