Sri Lankan shares rebound on boost from industrials, financials

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rebounded on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* At the close of trade, the CSE All-Share index (.CSE) was 1.42% higher at 12,762.60 points.

* But the index lost 0.78% for the week, with the market closed on Friday for a holiday.

* Conglomerates Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) and LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) were the top boosts to the index, climbing 10.1% and 6.3%, respectively.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 169.7 million rupees ($838,024.69), while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth about 6.39 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 6.47 billion rupees.

* Trading volume fell to 182.8 million shares, from 262.4 million shares in the previous session.

* The island-nation reported a total of 613,478 coronavirus cases and 15,492 deaths as of Thursday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.89% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.5000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

