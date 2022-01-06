Sri Lankan shares register new closing peaks, industrials shine

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares clocked a fifth consecutive record closing high on Thursday, boosted by a surge in industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) rose 0.7% to 13,169.4. The index has also advanced for seven straight days and is already up 7.7% in 2022 after an 80% surge last year.

* Conglomerate Softlogic Holdings (SOFT.CM) climbed nearly 28% on Thursday, the biggest boost to the index, while construction materials firm Vallibel One (VALI.CM) added 8.6%.

* The Sri Lankan rupee is languishing at 201 versus the dollar, according to Refinitiv data, as investors grapple with the risk of a debt default. The country has to repay about $4.5 billion in 2022, starting with $500 million in January.

* The equity market's turnover was 9.46 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($47.06 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 419 million shares from 951.7 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 201.8 million rupees, exchange data showed.

* Meanwhile, data from the country's health bureau showed Sri Lanka has reported 589,479 coronavirus cases and 15,065 deaths, as of Wednesday.

* About 63.53% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 201.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

