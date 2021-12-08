Sri Lankan shares retreat as financial, consumer stocks fall
Dec 8 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Wednesday, after gaining for two straight sessions, weighed down by losses in financial and consumer stocks.
* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) fell 0.61% to close at 11,021.07.
* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and LOLC Finance Plc (LOLF.CM) were the top drags on the index, dropping 9.3% each
* The equity market's turnover was 5.67 billion rupees ($27.97 million), according to stock exchange data.
* Trading volume fell to 617.4 million shares from 873.2 million shares in the previous session.
* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 98.8 million rupees, as per exchange data.
* The island-nation reported 748 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 569,171, while deaths rose by 21 to 14,505, data from the country's health bureau showed.
* About 63.16% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)
