Sri Lankan shares rise as financial, industrial stocks gain

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares ended more than 1% higher on Thursday, boosted by gains in financial and industrial stocks.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) rose 1.43% to close at 11,178.43

* Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM) and LOLC Finance Plc (LOLF.CM) were the top boosts on the index, rising 14.8% and 19.81%, respectively.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

* The equity market's turnover was 5.49 billion rupees ($27.18 million), according to stock exchange data.

* Trading volume fell to 490.52 million shares from 617.4 million shares in the previous session.

* Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading shares worth 153.7 million rupees, as per exchange data.

* The island-nation reported 757 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 569,928, while deaths rose by 28 to 14,533, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 63.16% of the country's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka ordered a countrywide recall of cooking gas cylinders on Wednesday after hundreds of unexplained explosions and fires in recent weeks which have injured several people. read more

* For a report on global markets, click

($1 = 202.0000 Sri Lankan rupees)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.