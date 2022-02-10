Sri Lankan shares rise as industrial stocks boost

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares rose 1% on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, helped by gains in industrial and financial stocks.

* Conglomerates LOLC Holdings (LOLC.CM) and Expolanka Holdings (EXPO.CM) were the top boosts to the index, adding 5.3% and 2.8%, respectively.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) ended 1.04% higher at 12,207.46 points.

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 75.1 million rupees ($370,406.91), while domestic investors were net sellers, offloading shares worth about 3.50 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

* The equity market turnover was 3.57 billion rupees.

* The trading volume fell to 130.6 million shares from 207.2 million shares in the previous session.

* The island-nation had reported 623,248 coronavirus cases and 15,692 deaths as of Wednesday, data from the country's health bureau showed.

* About 64.32% of Sri Lanka's population has been fully vaccinated, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

($1 = 202.7500 Sri Lankan rupees)

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel

