Sri Lankan shares see best day in 16 yrs as devalued rupee boosts exporters

March 10 (Reuters) - Sri Lankan shares surged over 6% to their best one-day percentage gain since 2006 after adjustments to spot exchange rate devalued the rupee further and boosted exporters.

* The Sri Lankan rupee was traded at 260 to the U.S. dollar on Thursday after the Central Bank of Sri Lanka devalued the currency earlier this week. read more

* "Actual spot rate to the dollar was adjusted to 260 rupees per dollar. With that the uncertainty around exchange rates has been eliminated," said Udeeshan Jonas, chief strategist at CAL Group, adding that the export-oriented companies rallied on the move.

* The CSE All-Share index (.CSE) surged 6.81% higher at 10,856.07 points at the closing bell, after losing about 10% this week until Wednesday.

* Analysts cited confusion around the exchange rate for the fall.

* "The upward movement in the index was also supported by the recovery in global markets and oil prices easing a bit," Jonas said.

* Surging crude prices is disrupting the fuel import plans of the country, which is facing its worst financial crisis in a decade with foreign exchange reserves shrinking.

* Conglomerate Expolanka Holdings Plc (EXPO.CM) was the top boost, surging 21.12%, followed by a 27% jump in Commercial Leasing and Finance Plc (COLE.CM).

* Meanwhile, Sri Lanka's central bank said foreign currency reserves dropped to $2.31 billion by the end of February. read more

* Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, picking up shares worth nearly 41.1 million Sri Lankan rupees ($164,400.00), exchange data showed.

* Equity market turnover was 3.58 billion Sri Lankan rupees.

* Trading volume dropped to 121.9 million shares from 138 million shares in the previous session.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli

